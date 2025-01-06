Chinese cyber firm faces US sanctions over Flax Typhoon ties

The U.S. has sanctioned Beijing-based cybersecurity firm Integrity Technology Group, also known as Yongxin Zhicheng, over its role in providing infrastructure for attacks by Chinese state-backed hacking group Flax Typhoon against organizations in the telecommunications, government, education, and media sectors in the U.S. and other parts of the world from the summer of 2022 to the fall of 2023, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

All of Integrity Technology's assets in the U.S. have been frozen as a result of the sanctions, which come months after the firm was discovered by federal agencies to have controlled a botnet controlling numerous Internet of Things devices, which has since been dismantled. Meanwhile, Flax Typhoon had been reported by Microsoft to have been leading cyberattacks against Taiwan since 2021. Such a development also follows the reported Chinese state-backed hacking of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control through its third-party software provider BeyondTrust.