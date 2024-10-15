Malware

China refutes US attribution of Volt Typhoon operation

Hacking operation Volt Typhoon's link to China as asserted by the U.S. has been dismissed by the country's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology, stating limited evidence to suggest the association while claiming the group to be an invention of the U.S. as part of a demolition job against Beijing, reports The Register.

While U.S. authorities and Microsoft were noted by over 50 cybersecurity experts to have inadequate proof to tie Volt Typhoon with China, such a threat group leverages attack techniques associated with the U.S., including warrantless surveillance under Section 702 and the Office of Tailored Access Operation spyware activity by the National Security Agency, alleged a document from Chinese authorities published in five languages. Neither the experts' identities nor their analysis' basis has been provided in the document, which also sought international information security collaborations, as well as increased counter-cyber threat research among cybersecurity vendors.

