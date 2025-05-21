China-linked operative exposed at U.S. university

An investigation has revealed that a Chinese intelligence agent posing as a Stanford University student attempted to infiltrate academic circles researching China-related issues and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, reports GBHackers News.
Using the alias Charles Chen, the operative contacted several students, primarily women, offering to pay for travel to China and urging encrypted communication through platforms like WeChat. One student, Anna, flagged suspicious behavior after receiving personal messages and pressure to delete their chat history. Authorities later confirmed Chen had no ties to Stanford and was likely affiliated with Chinas Ministry of State Security. This case highlights a growing strategy known as non-traditional collection, where unaffiliated civilians are used to gather intelligence, particularly on sensitive fields like artificial intelligence and robotics. The Chinese Scholarship Council, which funds a portion of Chinese students in the U.S., reportedly requires recipients to submit detailed reports to Chinese embassies. Experts warn this trend threatens academic integrity while stressing the importance of protecting legitimate scholars from undue suspicion.
