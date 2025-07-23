China deploys Massistant tool for phone surveillance

A report by cybersecurity firm Lookout reveals that Chinese authorities are using a mobile forensics tool called Massistant to extract data from seized smartphones, according to The Hacker News.
Developed by SDIC Intelligence Xiamen Information (formerly Meiya Pico), the tool requires physical access and works alongside desktop software to retrieve GPS data, messages, images, contacts, and more. Once launched, it requests permissions and discourages user exit through error prompts. Massistant can connect via Android Debug Bridge over Wi-Fi and access third-party messaging apps like Signal and Letstalk, expanding its capabilities beyond its predecessor, MFSocket. Though focused on Android, signs suggest an iOS version may exist. Lookout also notes the companys history of surveillance, including its work in Xinjiang and subsequent U.S. sanctions for enabling biometric tracking of Uyghurs. The researchers warn that travelers to China may risk data exposure during lawful intercepts. The tool was active between 2019 and early 2023, and appears designed for covert data acquisition.
