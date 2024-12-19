China accuses US of cyberespionage against tech firms

Reuters reports that the U.S. has been accused by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China of having spearheaded a cyberespionage attack campaign against Chinese tech companies since May 2023.



Intrusions believed to have been launched by a U.S. intelligence agency against a major intelligent energy and digital information firm and advanced materials design and research unit in China have prompted the large-scale exfiltration of trade secrets, according to CNCERT/CC.

Such allegations have yet to be acknowledged by the U.S. State Department. However, the development comes after China had been accused by the U.S. and its allies of deploying state-backed attacks to compromise trade secrets, prompting semiconductor and artificial intelligence export controls.

Attacks mostly associated with the U.S. were previously reported by CNCERT/CC to have been launched to compromise China's computers for later use in intrusions against Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.