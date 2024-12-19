Network Security, Threat Intelligence

China accuses US of cyberespionage against tech firms

An aerial photo of the US Capitol in Washington.

(Defense Department)

Reuters reports that the U.S. has been accused by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China of having spearheaded a cyberespionage attack campaign against Chinese tech companies since May 2023.

Intrusions believed to have been launched by a U.S. intelligence agency against a major intelligent energy and digital information firm and advanced materials design and research unit in China have prompted the large-scale exfiltration of trade secrets, according to CNCERT/CC.

Such allegations have yet to be acknowledged by the U.S. State Department. However, the development comes after China had been accused by the U.S. and its allies of deploying state-backed attacks to compromise trade secrets, prompting semiconductor and artificial intelligence export controls.

Attacks mostly associated with the U.S. were previously reported by CNCERT/CC to have been launched to compromise China's computers for later use in intrusions against Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Vulnerable webcams, DVRs subjected to HiatusRAT intrusions

Threat actors commenced scanning vulnerable online webcams and DVRs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK impacted by the CVE-2017-7921, CVE-2018-9995, CVE-2020-25078, CVE-2021-33044, and CVE-2021-36260 flaws, as well as default passwords, which were later compromised through the open-source authentication brute-force tool Medusa.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ACK PiggybackingAccount HarvestingBastion HostBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)Domain NameDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds