Cellebrite launches portable field kit for military data extraction

Digital forensics firm Cellebrite has introduced a new portable field kit designed for military and intelligence officials to extract data from mobile devices in real time, as reported by Defensescoop.

The Cellebrite Tactical Extraction Kit, or C-TEK, is a backpack-sized kit containing ruggedized hardware and Cellebrite software, including Inseyets and Digital Collector, to access and analyze data from phones, SIM cards, computers, and drones. The system is intended for field use, allowing operators to quickly triage and extract relevant information like contacts, communications, media, and location history without requiring specialized forensic training. While Cellebrite did not confirm if the kit can extract data from powered-off devices, they stated that extraction methods are proprietary and depend on factors such as operating system and encryption.

The company has a history of supplying digital forensics tools to various U.S. military and federal agencies. Concerns have been raised by human rights groups regarding the potential misuse of Cellebrite's technology to target dissidents, though the company maintains it enforces strict ethical guidelines. The C-TEK is designed to address the growing need for immediate data analysis in dynamic operational environments.