CBS affiliate purportedly compromised by Lynx ransomware gang

WDEF-TV, which is a CBS-affiliated TV station based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was claimed to have been compromised by the Lynx ransomware-as-a-service operation , according to Cybernews While additional details regarding the stolen information were lacking, Lynx posted data samples that seemed to be confidential agreements with WDEF-TV employees on its data leak site. WDEF-TV has yet to acknowledge Lynx's assertions. Such a development comes as Lynx which was first identified in the middle of last year and previously declared that it would not target government, healthcare, and non-profit organizations was discovered by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have taken responsibility for attacks against 196 organizations. Energy and retail entities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific have been targeted by the RaaS gang in its attacks, according to a report from Darktrace's Threat Research team. Another analysis from Unit 42 researchers showed substantial source code similarities between Lynx's payload and the INC ransomware variant.