Cado Security poised to be purchased by Darktrace

Darktrace, a machine learning cybersecurity provider, has disclosed its imminent acquisition of cloud threat investigation startup Cado Security as part of its efforts to bolster forensics and incident response in cloud environments, reports SiliconAngle.

Aside from integrating the Cado Platform — which enables automated multi-cloud and on-premises data gathering for accelerated agent-less probes on cloud incidents — into Darktrace's ActiveAI Security Platform, such a purchase deal would also involve increased investments in Cado's current product portfolio, according to Darktrace. "The addition of Cado’s deep expertise in cloud-based data collection and forensics will enhance our ability to protect customers, ensuring they can operate securely and confidently across all areas of their business. Together, Darktrace and Cado will help customers quickly and effectively prevent and deter cyber threats, maintaining resilience in a fast-evolving threat landscape," said Darktrace CEO Jill Popelka. Such a development comes months after Darktrace was purchased by U.S.-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

