BYD Shark 6 remotely hacked, exposing vehicle controls and cabin audio

A BYD Shark 6 vehicle was remotely hacked by a cybersecurity researcher, exposing critical controls, location tracking, and cabin audio, raising significant concerns about connected-car security, as reported by Security Affairs.

Cybersecurity researcher Dan Hreszczuk of Fortify Labs found a critical vulnerability in a BYD Shark 6, allowing remote access to vehicle functions. The entry point lacked any password protection, enabling Hreszczuk to remotely control headlights, door locks, music volume, and the infotainment screen. More concerningly, he was able to track the vehicle's location and activate the cabin microphone. This compromised audio could be used to capture sensitive conversations and personal information, potentially aiding in identity theft. While brakes and cameras remained secure, the ease of access to other controls highlights a broader issue of inadequate cybersecurity standards for connected vehicles in Australia.