Bybit introduces bounty program as more details on record-breaking breach emerge

Major Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit Technology has unveiled a new bounty program offering up to $140 million to individuals helping recover the $1.5 billion worth of Ethereum stolen by North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group as part of the largest cryptocurrency heist yet, The Register reports.

Aside from the Lazarus Group-specific bounty program, Bybit is also poised to establish a "HackBounty platform," meant to facilitate an industry-wide crackdown against threat operations pilfering cryptocurrency, according to Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou.

Meanwhile, Lazarus Group's attack against Bybit was reported by Sygnia Labs and Verichains to have been enabled by the compromise of multisig wallet platform SafeWallet's cloud accounts and the eventual alteration of its JavaScript code.

Despite confirming such findings, SafeWallet emphasized the safety of its platform.

"The forensic review of external security researchers did NOT indicate any vulnerabilities in the Safe smart contracts or source code of the frontend and services," said SafeWallet.