Browser-native ransomware threat examined

Significant enterprise data compromise could be facilitated by browser-native ransomware attacks, which set sights on users' digital identities and exploit the increasing adoption of cloud-based enterprise storage instead of depending on the execution of malicious files, SiliconAngle reports.

Intrusions with browser-native ransomware could involve fraudulent productivity apps seeking access to targets' email accounts, from which malicious actors could enable app password resets via artificial intelligence agents, according to findings from SquareX. Meanwhile, attacks aimed at OneDrive, Google Drive, and other file-sharing services could allow not only the removal of data from the targeted account but also the further compromise of accounts belonging to customers and third-party providers. "While endpoint detection and response and anti-viruses have played an unquestionably vital role in defending against traditional ransomware, the future of ransomware will no longer involve file downloads, making a browser-native solution a necessity to combat browser-native ransomware," said SquareX founder Vivek Ramachandran.