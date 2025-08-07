Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Broader techniques employed by ransomware gangs, research shows

More than a third of ransomware incidents during the past year have involved backup and shadow copy deletion, making it the most common activity conducted by ransomware operations, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Even additional malware installation and multiple endpoint compromise were more commonly conducted by ransomware gangs, compared with data encryption efforts, indicating attackers' expanded attack techniques, according to a Barracuda analysis. Fifty-seven percent of organizations reported being impacted by ransomware during the last 12 months, 31% of which were hit by at least two intrusions. While 32% noted paying the demanded ransom, 41% said that such action did not facilitate total data recovery, although 65% reported achieving backup-based data restoration. Attacks were noted by respondents to mostly impact organizational brand and reputation, followed by downtime, recovery expenses, and sensitive data loss. Moreover, nearly three-quarters of organizations compromised by at least two ransomware attacks were found to have excessive security tools, while over three-fifths noted the lack of integration between such systems.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Over 6M impacted by Bouygues Telecom hack

Major French telecommunications provider Bouygues Telecom had information from 6.4 million customers compromised following a recent cyberattack, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds