Broader techniques employed by ransomware gangs, research shows

More than a third of ransomware incidents during the past year have involved backup and shadow copy deletion, making it the most common activity conducted by ransomware operations, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Even additional malware installation and multiple endpoint compromise were more commonly conducted by ransomware gangs, compared with data encryption efforts, indicating attackers' expanded attack techniques, according to a Barracuda analysis. Fifty-seven percent of organizations reported being impacted by ransomware during the last 12 months, 31% of which were hit by at least two intrusions. While 32% noted paying the demanded ransom, 41% said that such action did not facilitate total data recovery, although 65% reported achieving backup-based data restoration. Attacks were noted by respondents to mostly impact organizational brand and reputation, followed by downtime, recovery expenses, and sensitive data loss. Moreover, nearly three-quarters of organizations compromised by at least two ransomware attacks were found to have excessive security tools, while over three-fifths noted the lack of integration between such systems.
Even additional malware installation and multiple endpoint compromise were more commonly conducted by ransomware gangs, compared with data encryption efforts, indicating attackers' expanded attack techniques, according to a Barracuda analysis. Fifty-seven percent of organizations reported being impacted by ransomware during the last 12 months, 31% of which were hit by at least two intrusions. While 32% noted paying the demanded ransom, 41% said that such action did not facilitate total data recovery, although 65% reported achieving backup-based data restoration. Attacks were noted by respondents to mostly impact organizational brand and reputation, followed by downtime, recovery expenses, and sensitive data loss. Moreover, nearly three-quarters of organizations compromised by at least two ransomware attacks were found to have excessive security tools, while over three-fifths noted the lack of integration between such systems.