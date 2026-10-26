Application security, DevSecOps, AI/ML, Vulnerability Management

Bright Security launches STAR Fuzzer to automate application security testing

Bright Security has officially released STAR Fuzzer, an agentic application security tool designed to identify critical vulnerabilities in code without requiring a running application, according to a recent report by CSO Online.

The tool utilizes artificial intelligence to automate the traditionally labor-intensive processes of selecting security-critical functions, generating test harnesses, and triaging potential crashes. By employing an evolutionary algorithm, STAR Fuzzer searches for memory-safety bugs, crashes, and memory exhaustion issues. Unlike traditional coverage-guided fuzzers that require manual harness maintenance, or dynamic application security testing that relies on HTTP-based interaction, this platform operates independently of a running application. It supports a wide range of programming languages, including C, C++, Rust, Go, Java, Kotlin, Crystal, and Node.

During its initial research phase, the tool identified high or critical security issues in 45% of tested projects. In its first month of availability, it produced 10 confirmed findings across eight projects, including the Crystal standard library and htop. The platform provides developers with byte-exact payloads to reproduce findings, facilitating faster remediation. This approach aims to address vulnerabilities that often evade large language model-based code reviews, which typically focus on known patterns rather than the unexpected behaviors identified through millions of real-world execution cycles.

Source: CSO Online

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