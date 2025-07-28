BreachForums revived once more

Hackread reports that infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums has reappeared seemingly totally restored on its initial .onion dark web domain following the disruption of its clearnet and dark web domains in April, which had been caused by a zero-day vulnerability in the MyBB forum software.
While BreachForums' clearnet domain has been suspended amid law enforcement action, BreachForums itself has not been breached and the MyBB zero-day has already been addressed, according to the forum's new admin "N/A," who refuted the detainment of any of the forum's original members. Moreover, N/A also claimed that IntelBroker, who had been arrested last month alongside other ShinyHunters members, had never been given admin access to the forum. Further information regarding N/A's identity remains a mystery. Such a development comes after the seizure of Russian-language cybercrime platform XSS.IS, as well as the takedown of BlackSuit ransomware group's infrastructure, in separate law enforcement operations.
While BreachForums' clearnet domain has been suspended amid law enforcement action, BreachForums itself has not been breached and the MyBB zero-day has already been addressed, according to the forum's new admin "N/A," who refuted the detainment of any of the forum's original members. Moreover, N/A also claimed that IntelBroker, who had been arrested last month alongside other ShinyHunters members, had never been given admin access to the forum. Further information regarding N/A's identity remains a mystery. Such a development comes after the seizure of Russian-language cybercrime platform XSS.IS, as well as the takedown of BlackSuit ransomware group's infrastructure, in separate law enforcement operations.