Application security, Identity

Google mistakenly locks hundreds of Blogger websites

Google logo on one of the buildings situated in Googleplex, the company's main campus in Silicon Valley

(Adobe Stock)

Google locked hundreds of legitimate Blogger websites, with some even being deleted, due to a false positive flagging them for violating the "Malware and Similar Malicious Content" policy, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The issue began on Aug. 4, impacting numerous blogs that do not host malware or malicious scripts. Web administrators have reported the problem on Google's official forum, with a Blogger Product Expert suggesting that automated systems likely caused the misclassification. Affected users see a red padlock warning in their dashboard, indicating the blog has been locked and may be permanently deleted within three months if an appeal is not submitted. While locked, owners cannot access their dashboard to manage posts, settings, or themes. Some users reported their blogs were restored only to be deleted again. The exact number of affected sites is unknown, but third-party trackers estimate nearly 200,000 sites are hosted on Blogger. While not all users are affected, some who appealed have had their blogs restored.

Source: Bleeping Computer

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBiometricsBrowserCache CrammingCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Common Gateway Interface (CGI)DLL InjectionDigest AuthenticationDigital Certificate

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds