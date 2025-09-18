Brain Cypher ransomware alleges major Baltimore Medical System breach

Cybernews reports that Baltimore Medical System, Maryland's leading federally funded health system, had several terabytes of its data purportedly exfiltrated by the Brain Cipher ransomware gang

Multiple BMS servers potentially containing user information and both file system and database backups may have been dumped by Brain Cipher, which has leaked several data samples on its website, some of which were larger than 800 GB, according to Cybernews researchers.

Attackers could leverage the exposed data to facilitate identity theft and insurance fraud, as well as potential blackmail of individuals impacted by the breach. At least 30 organizations were noted by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have been compromised by Brain Cipher since its emergence in mid-2024.

Attacks using LockBit ransomware-based payloads have been launched by the group primarily against critical industries and governmental organizations as part of extensive extortion campaigns, said researchers.