Stolen Rhode Island public benefits data exposed

Rhode Island had some files from its Deloitte-managed public benefits computer system RIBridges leaked following a Brain Cipher ransomware attack earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.



Investigation into the types of exposed data from RIBridges — which processes information for federal and state benefits programs, including Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Rhode Island Works, and HealthSource RI — is still underway, said Gov. Daniel McKee in a statement.

"While this data has been compromised, that does not mean it has been used for identity theft purposes — yet," noted the statement.

Individuals who may have been affected by the RIBridges breach have been urged by McKee to not only ensure frozen credit, obtain free credit reports, and secure fraud alerts from credit monitoring agencies but also leverage multi-factor authentication while being vigilant of phishing emails, messages, and phone calls.