Bluetooth 6.1 introduces stronger privacy protections

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has released Bluetooth Core Specification 6.1, introducing key advancements in user privacy and energy efficiency, BleepingComputer reports.
A central feature of the update is the enhanced use of Resolvable Private Addresses, which are temporary, randomized Bluetooth addresses that mask a devices true identity. In previous versions, these addresses changed at fixed intervals, typically every 15 minutes, creating a predictable pattern that could be exploited to track devices over time. Bluetooth 6.1 addresses this issue by allowing address update intervals to vary randomly within a default range of 8 to 15 minutes, or between 1 second and 1 hour when customized. The randomness is driven by a National Institute of Standards and Technology-approved generator, making it more difficult for third parties to monitor device behavior. The new version also improves power management by allowing the Bluetooth chip to autonomously manage address changes without involving the host device. This reduces processor wake-ups and conserves energy, which is a particularly valuable feature for small, battery-sensitive devices such as wearables and sensors. However, widespread adoption of Bluetooth 6.1 will take time, as compatible hardware is not expected to appear until 2026, and early implementations may offer limited support during initial rollout phases.
A central feature of the update is the enhanced use of Resolvable Private Addresses, which are temporary, randomized Bluetooth addresses that mask a devices true identity. In previous versions, these addresses changed at fixed intervals, typically every 15 minutes, creating a predictable pattern that could be exploited to track devices over time. Bluetooth 6.1 addresses this issue by allowing address update intervals to vary randomly within a default range of 8 to 15 minutes, or between 1 second and 1 hour when customized. The randomness is driven by a National Institute of Standards and Technology-approved generator, making it more difficult for third parties to monitor device behavior. The new version also improves power management by allowing the Bluetooth chip to autonomously manage address changes without involving the host device. This reduces processor wake-ups and conserves energy, which is a particularly valuable feature for small, battery-sensitive devices such as wearables and sensors. However, widespread adoption of Bluetooth 6.1 will take time, as compatible hardware is not expected to appear until 2026, and early implementations may offer limited support during initial rollout phases.