Biggest L7 DDoS intrusion prevented

Hackread reports that the most significant Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service attack aimed at a government entity, which involved a botnet composed of 5.76 million breached internet-connected devices and systems around the world, was averted by Qrator Labs earlier this month. Qrator Labs researchers disclosed that the intrusion, which used a botnet first observed in March, was initially conducted with 2.8 million devices, with almost 3 million more then used after an hour. Most of the compromised devices used in the L7 DDoS attack were from Brazil, Vietnam, the U.S., India, and Argentina, with India and Vietnam recording the highest growth in the number of devices part of the botnet since May. Attacks involving a botnet of such scale were noted by Qrator Labs Chief Technology Officer Andrey Leskin to potentially allow tens of millions of requests per second against targeted servers. Such findings follow Cloudflare's reported mitigation of the largest volumetric DDoS attack so far, which reached up to 11.5 terabits per second.
