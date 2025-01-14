BeyondTrust, Qlik bugs included in CISA exploited vulnerabilities list

Intrusions leveraging flaws impacting BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access and Remote Support and Qlik Sense have prompted their inclusion in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, with federal agencies ordered to remediate both bugs by Feb. 3, Security Affairs reports.

More notable of the newly added vulnerabilities is the medium-severity BeyondTrust PRA and RS operating system command injection flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-12686, which has been leveraged by Chinese state-sponsored threat actors alongside the CVE-2024-12686 flaw to compromise the U.S. Treasury Department. Exploitation of CVE-2024-12686 could enable not only malicious file uploads but also OS command execution. On the other hand, Qlik Sense is impacted by the critical severity HTTP tunneling issue, tracked as CVE-2023-48365, which could be leveraged to enable privilege escalation and HTTP request delivery to backend servers. Other organizations have also been recommended to examine CISA's KEV catalog and promptly address the security bugs.