Beyond Identity launches Ceros to secure enterprise AI agents

Beyond Identity Inc. has launched a new platform called Ceros designed to help enterprises secure their artificial intelligence agents. The platform extends existing cybersecurity controls from employees to AI agents, addressing the growing complexity of managing AI automation workflows within large organizations, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

Ceros aims to provide visibility and control over AI agents by logging every session, including the user and device involved. It also monitors external components that AI agents rely on, such as cloud-hosted large language models and local programs, allowing administrators to define access controls for each agent and tool. To enhance security, Ceros-managed agents use device-bound passkeys that cannot be moved, mitigating risks of theft.

The platform also defends against prompt injection attacks and attempts to access API keys. Additionally, Ceros automates the process of rerouting prompts to different LLMs if one goes offline, simplifying downtime management for developers.