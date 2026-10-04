Frontline Education data breach exposes employee Social Security numbers

Frontline Education, a provider of software and services for school districts, is notifying clients of a data breach that resulted from a vulnerability in a third-party application. Attackers gained unauthorized access to employee information, including Social Security numbers, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The breach, identified on Aug. 14, 2026, impacted Frontline Education's systems through a vulnerability in an unspecified third-party software. The attackers accessed and stole sensitive employee data, such as Social Security numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses. While Frontline Education has not disclosed the exact number of affected school districts or individuals, reports from school IT administrators on Reddit confirmed the legitimacy of the breach notifications. Affected employees are being offered two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection through TransUnion. Frontline Education will manage notifications to affected individuals and regulatory bodies unless districts opt out by Oct. 16.

Source: Bleeping Computer