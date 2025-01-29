Email security, Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Barracuda launches account takeover protection capabilities

Barracuda Networks has introduced significant updates to its software-as-a-service-based Email Protection solution aimed at tackling email threats that reportedly are increasingly being bolstered by GenAI tools, such as social engineering and phishing campaigns, CRN reports.

The tool's latest features focus on proactive prevention of account compromise and enhanced threat response capabilities, as well ways to make these capabilities available to a broader range of customers. One key addition is account takeover protection, which analyzes both inbound and outbound email activity. It allows Barracuda to detect suspicious behavior, such as unusual email volumes or messages sent to uncommon contacts, and automatically block potential takeovers resulting from those activities. Additionally, IT administrators now have the ability to quarantine suspicious emails even at the basic tier, simplifying email threat mitigation. Barracuda is also unveiling new bundling options and free onboarding support for partners, making it easier to implement and deploy these new features.

