Barcelona is becoming a magnet for spyware and cybersecurity firms, attracting companies with its favorable living conditions, tax benefits, and accessibility to the global market, TechCrunch reports.

One such company, which goes by the name Palm Beach Networks, has raised concerns due to its links to controversial figures and opaque operations. An Israeli security researcher recounted being approached by Palm Beach Networks for a role involving zero-day exploit and spyware development. Despite promises of legitimate clients, the company’s secrecy, lack of transparency, and connections to the sanctioned NSO Group raised red flags. Palm Beach Networks has since undergone multiple name changes and has also been linked to other rebranded entities, mirroring tactics used by firms like Candiru to obscure their operations. Barcelona hosts several spyware companies, including Paradigm Shift and Epsilon, alongside unnamed groups of Israeli researchers, leading experts to warn that Barcelona’s growing reputation as a spyware hub could exacerbate Europe’s surveillance technology crisis. Human rights advocates and researchers emphasize the risks of spyware abuse, highlighting instances of its misuse against activists, politicians, and even diplomats. They call for stricter scrutiny of such companies, given Spain’s controversial history with surveillance technology and the broader implications for global security.