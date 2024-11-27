Banshee Stealer shuts down after source code leak

Security Affairs reports that operations of the newly emergent Banshee Stealer malware-as-a-service for macOS have been taken down following the exposure of its source code.

"We've archived the leak and made it available for download on GitHub," said VXundergound in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Such a development comes months after Banshee Stealer was reported by Elastic Security Labs to enable extensive system, cryptocurrency wallet, browser, and browser extension data compromise although its serious data exfiltration capabilities have been watered down by its less advanced composition. "Despite its potentially dangerous capabilities, the malware’s lack of sophisticated obfuscation and the presence of debug information make it easier for analysts to dissect and understand. While BANSHEE Stealer is not overly complex in its design, its focus on macOS systems and the breadth of data it collects make it a significant threat that demands attention from the cybersecurity community," said Elastic Security Labs researchers.