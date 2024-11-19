AWS, Sheltered Harbor partner for financial sector cyber resilience

Fintech Magazine reports that Amazon Web Services has joined the Sheltered Harbor Alliance Program, becoming the first major cloud provider to collaborate with the consortium focused on improving cybersecurity in the financial sector.

The partnership seeks to address rising ransomware threats targeting financial institutions by offering cloud-native data vaulting solutions. The alliance provides financial institutions with standardized frameworks to create encrypted, immutable data vaults on AWS infrastructure. These vaults are designed to meet regulatory requirements and ensure operational resilience. In the event of a cyberattack or disruption, organizations can quickly restore operations from these secure backups, minimizing downtime and losses. AWS will offer detailed guidance on implementing Sheltered Harbor-compliant data vaults, integrating zero-trust architecture with safeguards tailored to the AWS environment. The partnership combines Sheltered Harbor's cyber resilience standards with AWS's robust security technologies, delivering a structured approach to protecting critical financial data.

"The frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks continue to escalate, financial institutions must have robust data protection and recovery strategies in place," noted Scott Mullins, AWS' general manager of worldwide financial services.