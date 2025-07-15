AWS expands security tools for AI-driven cloud

Amazon Web Services emphasized resilience and scalability in cloud security during its re:Inforce conference, unveiling a suite of updated tools to help organizations better manage threats like ransomware and operational disruptions, Back End News reports.

Bryce Boland, AWS head of security for Asia Pacific and Japan, highlighted ransomware as a top concern and said AWS aims to "make it easier for customers to manage security at scale while building securely with generative AI." The revamped AWS Security Hub offers centralized visibility and prioritization of security issues, while the new AWS Shield network security director enables automated discovery and response. AWS also expanded GuardDuty to monitor runtime threats in Elastic Kubernetes Service environments and integrated Amazon Inspector with GitHub and GitLab for improved code security. Boland noted that resilience is core to AWS's architecture, citing the high financial stakes of downtime. "Our infrastructure follows a defense-in-depth model," he said, underscoring AWS's shared responsibility approach to cloud security.