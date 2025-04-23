Email security, Vulnerability Management

Attacks with Active! mail zero-day exploit hit Japan

An awareness sign in the laptop's email inbox informs of phishing attempts and the necessity for awareness.

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that attacks involving a critical stack-based overflow zero-day vulnerability impacting Qualitia's web-based email client Active! mail, tracked as CVE-2025-42599, have been launched against major Japanese organizations.

Exploitation of the flaw, which could result in arbitrary code execution or denial-of-service, was suspected by Japanese web hosting and IT services providers Kagoya Japan and WADAX to have caused recent outages, resulting in the temporary takedown of the Active! mail service. "At this stage, we cannot yet guarantee the safe use of the service for our customers. Therefore, with customer safety as our top priority, we have temporarily suspended the Active! mail service as a precaution," said WADAX. At least 227 online Active! servers, more than a fifth of which are used by universities, could also be compromised through the exploit, according to Macnica security researcher Yutaka Sejiyama. Such active exploitation of the Active! mail zero-day has prompted Japan's Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center to immediately update Active! mail instances and apply the necessary Web Application Firewall configurations.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowBring Your Own Device (BYOD)DisassemblyEavesdroppingEmail SpoofingInternet Message Access Protocol (IMAP)Post Office Protocol, Version 3 (POP3)SpamStore-and-Forward

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds