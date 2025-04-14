Breach, Data Security

Attack against Laboratory Services Cooperative impacts 1.6M

Washington state-based diagnostic testing services provider Laboratory Services Cooperative, which mainly caters to Planned Parenthood centers in 31 states, had information from 1.6 million individuals exfiltrated following a data breach in October, reports Security Affairs.

Infiltration of LSC's network allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, Social Security numbers, and other demographic details, as well as their medical or clinical information, health insurance data, and billing, claims, and payment details, said the provider in a data breach notice. "The specific information involved is not the same for everyone. It depends on the individuals relationship with LSC," read the notice, which also noted the company's immediate efforts to ensure the security of its systems following the attack. Despite the lack of any evidence indicating the misuse of stolen personal and medical data, LSC has already provided affected individuals with complimentary credit monitoring and medical identity protection services.

