Atos downplays Space Bears ransomware attack claims

TechRadar reports that major French multinational IT firm Atos has dismissed a purported Space Bears ransomware attack even as it acknowledged being subjected to a cyberattack.

Despite claims that one of its internal databases had been compromised, Atos disclosed that neither its systems nor those of its Eviden subsidiary were discovered to have been infiltrated during an initial probe into the incident conducted by its dedicated cybersecurity team.

Attackers behind the alleged intrusion have also not provided their ransom demands, according to Atos, which has not provided additional details regarding the attack after its initial disclosure on Sunday.

Numerous organizations around the world have already been targeted by Space Bears since its emergence earlier this year, including Canadian control panel manufacturing and automation company JRT Automatisation, Indian home loan provider Aptus, and Canadian software development firm Haylem, as well as its affiliates Lexibar and Un Museau Vaut Mille Mots.

