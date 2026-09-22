VA criticizes Baylor Genetics for delayed notification after data breach

Based on information from FedScoop, the Department of Veterans Affairs has expressed dissatisfaction with Baylor Genetics' handling of a cybersecurity incident that exposed the health data of over 30,000 veterans. The VA stated that the genetic testing laboratory did not meet the agency's expectations for timely and comprehensive notification following the breach.

The cybersecurity incident at Baylor Genetics, occurring around June 15, resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive information of 30,263 veterans. This data included names, dates of birth, medical testing details, lab results, health insurance information, and partial Social Security numbers. While Baylor reported no current awareness of identity theft or fraud, the VA found their initial notification process and information sharing to be inadequate. The VA has since worked with Baylor to improve these processes and revise their security agreement to prevent future delays in breach-related information sharing.

Baylor has stated that their systems are secure and operational, and they are providing affected individuals with credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX, along with a dedicated assistance line.