Aryon Security emerges from stealth with cloud security enforcement platform

Aryon Security has launched from stealth with $9 million in seed funding, introducing a cloud security enforcement platform designed to prevent misconfigurations and encryption oversights before cloud deployments occur, reports SecurityWeek

The Tel Aviv-based startup says preventing such oversights reduces the risks and costs associated with post-deployment security fixes. The company aims to balance cloud security, usability, and business continuity through a technology-agnostic platform that integrates with an organization’s existing cloud infrastructure, whether managed in-house or by third parties.

It scans deployments for security policy violations, alerting developers with AI-powered recommendations before deployment. The company allows customers to maintain full control over security policies while benefiting from AI-driven insights and best practices.

"Aryon’s AI pulls data from multiple sources, including the organization’s native cloud environment and third-party security tools that are highly effective at identifying issue," said Aryon Chief Technology Officer Ariel Litmanovich.

Aryon’s proactive approach contrasts with traditional reactive security measures, as highlighted by the December 2024 Volkswagen breach , which stemmed from a third-party cloud misconfiguration.

By automating pre-deployment security enforcement, Aryon reduces operational burdens on security teams while ensuring that developers can work efficiently without compromising security.