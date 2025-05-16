Designed to replace traditional retainer models that require upfront estimation of service hours, the Incident360 Retainer offers full coverage for a single major incident, expert-led preparation, and guaranteed rapid response times, including SLAs promising engagement within one hour. The package includes a centralised IR Dashboard and Planner, Cyber Resilience Assessment tools aligned with NIST and CIS standards, and response runbooks tailored to specific threats like ransomware. Customers can also opt for the Plus tier for added expert guidance and scenario planning. Arctic Wolf President of Technology and Services Dan Schiappa said the service addresses the growing speed and complexity of AI-driven attacks by allowing organisations to "prepare with confidence and respond without hesitation." The company's incident team has reportedly reduced ransomware demands by 92% and helped clients recover faster than industry norms.
Arctic Wolf offers full-coverage cyber retainer
Adobe Stock
Arctic Wolf has unveiled its Incident360 Retainer, a new cybersecurity service that merges proactive incident readiness with complete incident response support, reports SecurityBrief Australia.
