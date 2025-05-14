The AI-driven platform centralizes threat intelligence, automates incident response, and facilitates real-time coordination by integrating with federal and sector-specific sources like CISAs AIS and multiple ISACs. According to Tom Stockmeyer, Cywares government managing director, the launch aims to help SLTT teams move beyond fragmented tools and towards unified operations. With recent data from MS-ISAC showing that 77% of SLTT agencies cite coordination gaps as a major challenge, Cyware's platform is positioned to close that gap. CEO Anuj Goel emphasized that the solution allows even resource-limited agencies to modernize their defenses and better safeguard their communities. The platform supports flexible deployment models, aligns with federal initiatives like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, and is currently undergoing StateRAMP compliance, further positioning it for wide public-sector adoption.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security, AI/ML
Cyware launches cyber platform for SLTT governments
(Adobe Stock)
Cyware has introduced a cybersecurity platform specifically tailored for State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial governments in the U.S. to address growing threats to public infrastructure and improve cross-agency collaboration, Industrial Cyber reports.
The AI-driven platform centralizes threat intelligence, automates incident response, and facilitates real-time coordination by integrating with federal and sector-specific sources like CISAs AIS and multiple ISACs. According to Tom Stockmeyer, Cywares government managing director, the launch aims to help SLTT teams move beyond fragmented tools and towards unified operations. With recent data from MS-ISAC showing that 77% of SLTT agencies cite coordination gaps as a major challenge, Cyware's platform is positioned to close that gap. CEO Anuj Goel emphasized that the solution allows even resource-limited agencies to modernize their defenses and better safeguard their communities. The platform supports flexible deployment models, aligns with federal initiatives like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, and is currently undergoing StateRAMP compliance, further positioning it for wide public-sector adoption.
The AI-driven platform centralizes threat intelligence, automates incident response, and facilitates real-time coordination by integrating with federal and sector-specific sources like CISAs AIS and multiple ISACs. According to Tom Stockmeyer, Cywares government managing director, the launch aims to help SLTT teams move beyond fragmented tools and towards unified operations. With recent data from MS-ISAC showing that 77% of SLTT agencies cite coordination gaps as a major challenge, Cyware's platform is positioned to close that gap. CEO Anuj Goel emphasized that the solution allows even resource-limited agencies to modernize their defenses and better safeguard their communities. The platform supports flexible deployment models, aligns with federal initiatives like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, and is currently undergoing StateRAMP compliance, further positioning it for wide public-sector adoption.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds