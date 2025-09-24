Arctic Wolf expands threat intelligence service

Security Brief Australia reports that Arctic Wolf has expanded its Threat Intelligence Plus service with new features that embed curated threat intelligence directly into existing security infrastructures.

The update introduces a feed of operationally proven indicators of compromise, formatted in STIX and TAXII standards, enabling organisations to deploy preventative controls across firewalls, email gateways, endpoint protection, and network appliances.

The feed draws on the company's Aurora Platform, which processes more than 8 trillion security events and 3 million malware samples weekly, supplemented by insights from thousands of incident response cases. Security teams will now receive real-time, automated updates validated by Arctic Wolf's AI-powered SOC, helping them detect and counter emerging threats more rapidly.

"With Threat Intelligence Plus, customers gain access to operationally-proven IoCs and enriched intelligence our SOC uses every day," said Dan Schiappa, president of technology and services at Arctic Wolf.

The enhancements also improve cross-platform integration with SIEM and threat intelligence tools, streamlining workflows for unified threat hunting and incident response.