APT41 expands cyberespionage to target Windows

Windows systems have been targeted by Chinese state-sponsored hacking operation APT41, also known as Winnti, Barium, Bronze Atlas, Wicked Panda, and Brass Typhoon, in a new cyberespionage campaign involving DeepData surveillance framework after targeting iOS systems with the LightSpy malware, SecurityWeek reports.

DeepData, which has a layout identical to LightSpy and features a dozen infostealing-focused plugins, enables not only the exfiltration of data from browsers, password managers, and social networking apps, but also the recording of audio from its targets, according to an analysis from the BlackBerry Research and Intelligence Team. While DeepData was noted to have only been integrated with keylogging capabilities last month, attackers began development more than two years ago in a bid to facilitate long-term intelligence operations. "Since their initial development of the LightSpy spyware implant in 2022, the attacker has been persistently and methodically working on the strategic targeting of communication platforms, with the emphasis on stealth and persistent access," said researchers.