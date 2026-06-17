Apple to change Hide My Email domain, potentially impacting anonymous sign-ups

Apple is planning to alter its Hide My Email privacy feature, a change that could make it easier for applications and websites to block anonymous account creations. The feature, part of iCloud+, generates unique, anonymous email addresses that forward to a user's real inbox. This modification involves shifting these anonymous addresses from the @icloud.com domain to @private.icloud.com, as reported by TechCrunch.

The change, announced to developers, will move anonymously generated email addresses to a new domain, @private.icloud.com. Previously, these addresses were indistinguishable from regular @icloud.com addresses, allowing for anonymous sign-ups. By using a distinct domain, apps and websites can more easily identify and potentially block users who rely on this privacy feature. While existing anonymous email addresses will continue to function, app and email providers will need to update their systems to ensure continued delivery.

Users have expressed criticism on Reddit, suggesting the change will hinder the service's usability. This development follows a report that Apple previously provided user information associated with a Hide My Email address to authorities, raising questions about the feature's privacy guarantees in certain circumstances.