Apple reverses Hide My Email domain change after user backlash

TechCrunch reports that Apple has reversed a planned change to its Hide My Email feature following significant user criticism. The feature, designed to enhance privacy by generating unique, disposable email addresses for online sign-ups, was initially set to transition to a new domain, @private.icloud.com.

Users expressed concerns that the shift to @private.icloud.com would make the generated email addresses more easily identifiable and potentially rejected by websites, undermining the core privacy benefit of the service. Hide My Email allows users to maintain their privacy by masking their real email address while still receiving messages. However, Apple retains the ability to disclose a user's real identity to law enforcement if requested.

After widespread complaints on social media and online forums, Apple confirmed on Monday that Hide My Email addresses will continue to use the @icloud.com domain. While Apple did not provide an official reason for reversing the decision, reports suggest internal objections from Apple employees also played a role. This decision comes after a previous report highlighted a bug in the Hide My Email feature that inadvertently exposed users' real email addresses, a vulnerability Apple later addressed.