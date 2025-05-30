Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Application security

Apache Tomcat security defenses potentially evaded with CGI servlet bug

Unpatched Apache Tomcat servers spread Mirai botnet malware

Cyber Security News reports that malicious actors could exploit a new low-severity vulnerability in Apache Tomcat's CGI servlet, tracked as CVE-2025-46701, to circumvent security configuration under certain conditions.

Apache Tomcat 11.0.0-M1 through 11.0.6, 10.1.0-M1 through 10.1.40, and 9.0.0-M1 through 9.0.104 are affected by the flaw, which arose from inadequate case sensitivity management within the CGI servlet, particularly the pathinfo component of mapped URLs. However, organizations leveraging Tomcat without CGI functionality for standard web application hosting are not affected by the issue, which was discovered and reported by cybersecurity researcher Greg K. With the bug potentially exploitable to facilitate widespread production environment compromise, organizations have been advised to immediately apply updated versions of Apache Tomcat that address the CGI servlet's case sensitivity handling. Aside from deactivating unneeded CGI support, organizations should also perform continuous security audits and monitor vendor security advisories to properly defend their systems from possible attacks.

