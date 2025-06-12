Apache Tomcat Manager subjected to brute-force, login intrusions

Apache Tomcat Manager interfaces have experienced a significant increase in attempted brute-force and login attacks on June 5, according to The Hacker News.
All of the 295 and 298 unique IP addresses leveraged in brute-force and login attempts last week, respectively, have been malicious and have mostly originated from Digital Ocean-hosted infrastructure, reported GreyNoise researchers. Additional findings revealed that the U.S., UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore accounted for most of the brute-force attempts during the past 24 hours, while the U.S., UK, Spain, Germany, and India accounted for most of the login attempts over the same period. "Broad, opportunistic activity like this often serves as an early warning of future exploitation," said GreyNoise. Such findings come as over 40,000 security cameras were discovered by Bitsight TRACE to have been exposed on the internet, most of which are in the U.S., Japan, and Austria. Potential exploitation of the online cameras, which were mostly in the telecommunications sector, could fuel cyberespionage efforts, according to Bitsight TRACE researchers.
