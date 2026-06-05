Anthropic deploys engineers to NSA to aid Mythos use

Anthropic has reportedly sent approximately six engineers to the National Security Agency to assist the intelligence agency in utilizing the company's advanced cybersecurity AI model, Mythos. This collaboration aims to enhance the NSA's capabilities in leveraging artificial intelligence for national security purposes, with further coverage provided by TechCrunch.

The deployment of Anthropic engineers to the NSA is intended to help the agency integrate and utilize the Mythos AI model for specific applications. While the exact nature of these applications remains unclear, the NSA is responsible for gathering intelligence and conducting offensive cyber operations against foreign adversaries. This news follows earlier reports that the NSA was using Mythos despite a federal ban, a ban enacted after the Department of Defense designated Anthropic a supply chain risk.

The situation highlights a broader governmental scramble for access to advanced AI models like Mythos, which Anthropic has stated it is limiting access to due to concerns about its potential misuse for discovering security flaws and executing cyberattacks.