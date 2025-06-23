Animal certification system compromise impacts Russian dairy supply chain

Major Russian retailers Lenta, Miratorg, and Yandex Lavka have disclosed significant dairy supply chain disruptions after the country's Mercury platform used for animal-based product certification was downed by a cyberattack earlier last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Outages impacting the Mercury platform managed by Russia's Federal State Information System for Veterinary Surveillance have also halted data exchanges with the country's mandatory product labeling system and other platforms, with local media reporting a particularly adverse effect on large-volume food producers. Mercury has been targeted twice before this year but last week's incident was noted to be the most substantial yet. Efforts to restore the system are already underway, according to VetIS. Such an intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation, comes months after southern Siberia's largest dairy processing plant was compromised in an attack that involved a variant of the LockBit ransomware.
Outages impacting the Mercury platform managed by Russia's Federal State Information System for Veterinary Surveillance have also halted data exchanges with the country's mandatory product labeling system and other platforms, with local media reporting a particularly adverse effect on large-volume food producers. Mercury has been targeted twice before this year but last week's incident was noted to be the most substantial yet. Efforts to restore the system are already underway, according to VetIS. Such an intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation, comes months after southern Siberia's largest dairy processing plant was compromised in an attack that involved a variant of the LockBit ransomware.