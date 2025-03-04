Angel One breach compromises client data

Major Indian stock brokerage firm Angel One had its customers' details compromised following the breach of its Amazon Web Services account that was discovered after it was alerted by a 'dark web monitoring partner' regarding a possible data leak on Thursday, according to SecurityWeek

Identification of the theft of certain AWS resources prompted immediate action to replace AWS and other applications' passwords, as well as the launch of an investigation into the origin and extent of the data breach, said Angel One. "We have verified that this breach does not have any impact on clients’ securities, funds and credentials; and all our client accounts remain secure," noted Angel One. Despite the lack of more information, such an incident may have been caused by Angel One's cybersecurity lapses and not the compromise of AWS systems. AWS has yet to comment on the attack against Angel One.