Breach, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security
American Hospital Dubai breach purportedly compromised 450M records
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that American Hospital Dubai, the leading private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates city, was claimed to have had 450 million patient records stolen following an attack by the newly emergent Gunra ransomware gang. Allegedly part of the uncompressed 4 TB data trove was individuals' personal information and demographic details, credit card numbers and billing histories, clinical and diagnostic records, and Emirates ID numbers, according to Gunra ransomware. Further analysis conducted by the Cybernews research team showed that Gunra was able to exfiltrate mostly financial documents, including payroll files and billing records. Such assertions come as Gunra was found to have targeted a dozen organizations since it commenced malicious operations in April. Attacks by the ransomware group, which have been aimed at manufacturing, real estate, and pharmaceutical entities, involved immediate file encryption following initial compromise and double-extortion tactics.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds