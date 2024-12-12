Almost 30K Sabre employees’ data compromised in ransomware attack

Cybernews reports that major U.S. travel technology firm Sabre had information from nearly 30,000 employees exfiltrated during a September 2023 ransomware intrusion claimed by the Dunghill Leak ransomware gang to have resulted in the theft of 1.3 TB of data.

Data exposed by the incident included employees' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, employment details, financial account numbers, passports, national ID numbers, driver's licenses, and signatures, said Sabre in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Data breach notifications, as well as two years of free identity protection services, have already been given to individuals whose information had been compromised by the attack, which was noted to not have affected Sabre's customers. Sabre's updated disclosure on the intrusion comes years after a breach that resulted in the exfiltration of its customers' payment card information, including names, card numbers, card expiration dates, and card security codes.