Threat Intelligence

Alleged operators of Blender, Sinbad cryptomixers charged

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

(Adobe Stock)

Hackread reports that Russians Roman Vitalyevich Ostapenko, Alexander Evgenievich Oleynik, and Anton Vyachlavovich Tarasov have been indicted for allegedly leading the operations of cryptocurrency mixing firms Blender.io and Sinbad.io, which provided cryptocurrency laundering services to North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group.

After spearheading Blender.io that offered anonymity and user transaction data deletion services until its disruption by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2022, Ostapenko and Oleynik — who were apprehended last month — and Tarasov — who remains on the run — proceeded to operate the similar Sinbad.io, which was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in November 2023. With charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, Ostapenko, Oleynik, and Tarasov could be jailed for up to 20 years if found guilty. "This case shows the power of working together across borders to fight cybercrime," said a spokesperson for the FBI.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpster DivingHybrid AttackInformation WarfarePassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds