Alleged massive Gmail hack dismissed by Google

Google has repudiated the legitimacy of an alert it allegedly issued last week warning of the compromise of 2.5 billion Gmail users' accounts due to a Salesforce breach, according to The Hill. Over 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts are being thwarted by Gmail's current defenses, said Google, which emphasized the falsehood of the warning that urged immediate password changes for all Gmail users. "Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users we take this work incredibly seriously. Our teams invest heavily, innovate constantly, and communicate clearly about the risks and protections we have in place. It's crucial that conversation in this space is accurate and factual," Google noted in a blog post. Such a development comes weeks after Google confirmed that some of its customers' data had been compromised in a hacking campaign aimed at Salesforce databases, which involved the use of voice phishing tactics.
