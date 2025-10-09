DevSecOps, Third-party code, Threat Intelligence

Alleged Huawei hack exposes internal source code

Cybernews reports that Huawei, the world's leading telecommunications equipment maker, had its data purportedly stolen and peddled on a hacking forum. Internal source code and software development tools allegedly owned by Huawei have been advertised for sale for $1,000, with the hacker recently changing the Oct. 3 listing's headline from "Selling" to "Sold." While the legitimacy of the claims could not be substantiated due to a lack of data samples, such a leak, if proven, could have significant effects depending on the extent of the breach and the kinds of compromised source code components, according to Cybernews researchers. "Generally, exposed source code could reveal system vulnerabilities which would be useful for the attackers to make more tailored exploits, or it can reveal sensitive internal data related to the companys systems, such as API keys, and other secrets," researchers added. Huawei has yet to acknowledge the claims. Such a development comes as the Chinese multinational tech firm faces increased scrutiny from the U.S. and other governments.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorBotnetDNS SpoofingDefacementDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadDynamic Link Library

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds