Breach, Data Security
Alleged AT&T breach compromises 31M records
(Adobe Stock)
AT&T had a database purportedly including 31 million sensitive user records exposed on a popular hacking forum, reports Cybernews.
Included in the sample data leaked by threat actors were a single AT&T customer's full name, birthdate, gender, full address, phone number, email address, tax ID, device ID, cookie ID, and IP address, according to the Cybernews research team. Additional information and analysis are still needed to verify whether 31 million records were included in the complete database but more than 3 million AT&T clients could have had their information compromised if all users had the same amount of exposed details. "If there are actually 31 million lines of this kind of information, that's quite a serious breach of user privacy. While we can't really confirm the breach without a proper sample file, the attacker was pretty active in May, with tens of posts with all sorts of data," said researchers.
