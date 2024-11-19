Ransomware, Data Security

Akira ransomware exposes data from dozens of victims

Share
Ransomware
(Adobe Stock)

The Akira ransomware-as-a-service operation has leaked information stolen from 35 organizations on Monday, marking the single largest data dump conducted by the ransomware gang, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Thirty-two of the listed victims have been included in the Akira ransomware site's "leaks" section for the first time, reported Cyberint researcher Adi Bleih, who noted that the unprecedented data exposure was more likely part of an effort to tout its expanding operations following a relative dearth of postings from August to October. Organizations in the business service industry, particularly those in the U.S., accounted for most of the new Akira ransomware victims. Such a development was noted by Bleih to be reminiscent of the LockBit ransomware gang's exposure of data from both old and new victims following a law enforcement operation that resulted in the seizure of its servers earlier this year.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Related Terms

Block CipherCiphertextCryptographic Algorithm or HashCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.