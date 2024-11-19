Akira ransomware exposes data from dozens of victims

The Akira ransomware-as-a-service operation has leaked information stolen from 35 organizations on Monday, marking the single largest data dump conducted by the ransomware gang, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Thirty-two of the listed victims have been included in the Akira ransomware site's "leaks" section for the first time, reported Cyberint researcher Adi Bleih, who noted that the unprecedented data exposure was more likely part of an effort to tout its expanding operations following a relative dearth of postings from August to October. Organizations in the business service industry, particularly those in the U.S., accounted for most of the new Akira ransomware victims. Such a development was noted by Bleih to be reminiscent of the LockBit ransomware gang's exposure of data from both old and new victims following a law enforcement operation that resulted in the seizure of its servers earlier this year.